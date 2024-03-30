Met Dept sounds ‘orange alert’ for district, farmers worried

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 29

The warning issued by the Meteorological Department in Chandigarh has left farmers worried. An “orange alert” has been issued by the department. The forecast for Saturday, includes thunderstorm, lightning with hail and gusty winds, at the speed of 40 to 50 kmph. This could pose a threat to crop sown during the winter season.

The inclement weather conditions can damage the wheat crop which is almost ready for harvesting. Gusty winds along with hailstorm, which is predicted for tomorrow, can lead to lodging of the wheat crop.

According to agriculture experts, cool temperature is good for the wheat crop, but wind and hailstorm can damage it. Farmers have been advised not to irrigate their fields as it could lead to waterlogging and adversely affect the wheat crop.

Sarvan Singh, a farmer from Jagraon, said earlier hailstorm had caused huge damage to the crop. Now, another spell of wind and hailstorm would pose a risk to the crop. “Rain and wind can damage ripened wheat, especially the late sown crop. It will cause crop lodging and blacken grains,” he said.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) experts have advised farmers to irrigate timely sown crop till March end in order to avoid harmful effects of unusual rise in temperature at the grain filling stage.

“Care should be taken not to irrigate the crop on windy days to avoid lodging. In timely sown crop, apply two sprays of 2 per cent potassium nitrate by dissolving 4 kg potassium nitrate in 200 litres of water at boot leaf and at anthesis stage or apply two sprays of salicylic acid by dissolving 15 gram salicylic acid in 450 ml of ethyl alcohol using 200 litres of water per acre at boot leaf and early milk stages to enhance the wheat yield,” said experts.

Maximum temperature recorded by PAU today was 30°C while minimum temperature was 18.4°C.

