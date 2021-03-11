Ludhiana: Missing woman's body found at Dhillon ground

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

A woman missing from a week was found dead at the Dhillon ground on the Noorwala road on Sunday afternoon. Her decomposed body was found and kin suspect it is a murder.

The deceased was identified as Guddi Devi (45). The woman was working as a labourer in a factory.

Investigating officer ASI Harcharan Singh of the Basti Jodhewal police station said the woman had gone missing on April 16 and her family had also lodged a missing person complaint.

The ASI said on Sunday when a passer-by noticed the body, he immediately informed at the Police Control Room.

The ASI added that the statement of the deceased’s family is being recorded and a case would be registered accordingly.

Area people said the place where the body was found is an empty ground and after killing her, the killers seemed to have dumped the body there. They said they had been noticing several stray dogs in the ground and it could be possible that they were eating the body.

The police is checking CCTV cameras.

The deceased’s kin suspect role of a person behind the death and they urged the police to investigate the role of that suspect.