Ludhiana: Missing woman's body found at Dhillon ground

Ludhiana, April 24
A woman missing from a week was found dead at the Dhillon ground on the Noorwala road on Sunday afternoon. Her decomposed body was found and kin suspect it is a murder.
The deceased was identified as Guddi Devi (45). The woman was working as a labourer in a factory.
Investigating officer ASI Harcharan Singh of the Basti Jodhewal police station said the woman had gone missing on April 16 and her family had also lodged a missing person complaint.
The ASI said on Sunday when a passer-by noticed the body, he immediately informed at the Police Control Room.
The ASI added that the statement of the deceased’s family is being recorded and a case would be registered accordingly.
Area people said the place where the body was found is an empty ground and after killing her, the killers seemed to have dumped the body there. They said they had been noticing several stray dogs in the ground and it could be possible that they were eating the body.
The police is checking CCTV cameras.
The deceased’s kin suspect role of a person behind the death and they urged the police to investigate the role of that suspect.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs