MLA escapes unhurt in mishap

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon met with an accident in the Baddowal area of the city on Tuesday late night. The MLA was on his way to Chandigarh in his Innova vehicle, a car ahead of him suddenly applied brakes and the MLA’s car collided with it due to low visibility.

After the accident, the MLA’s security guard immediately informed the police following which cops of Ludhiana police reached the spot and extended the necessary help.

The MLA told the police that he felt a sudden jerk when his car rammed into another car. Fortunately, he didn’t suffer any injury still he would get his medical examination done. Due to collision the front side of the car got seriously damaged. No police complaint was filed by anyone in the case, hence, no legal proceedings were initiated by the police.