Mobile, Rs20,000 snatched

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana: A woman Mohinder Kaur, resident of Ropar, fell victim to a snatcher in the main Model Town market while shopping there with her daughter. She reported to the police that they were returning home and when they reached near Gulati Chowk a motorcycle-borne youth came from behind and decamped with her purse which contained her mobile phone, Rs 20,000 and ATM cards of different banks. The police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC. OC

Snatcher held

Ludhiana: The police have arrested a mobile snatcher. Deepak, resident of Shiv Shankar Colony on Tibba Road, had lodged a report with the police that while going back home after finishing his duty on Monday night, three Activa-borne youth had snatched a mobile phone from him and fled. During investigation, the police nabbed one of the snatchers, identified as Vijay Patel, resident of New Puneet Nagar, while search for his accomplices, Kalam, resident of Bhamian, and Gaggi, resident of New Puneet Nagar, is on. A case under Sections 379-B, 34 and 411 of the IPC has been registered. OC

Thief arrested

Ludhiana: A thief, Ganesh Yadav, resident of New Azad Nagar, who had been booked under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC, was arrested. The police said Ashok Kumar, resident of Dhanraj Nagar on Bahadarke Road, had complained to the police that on waking up on Tuesday morning, he found that his mobile phone was missing. He suspected that Ganesh might be behind theft of the mobile phone. The police arrested the accused and recovered two stolen mobile phones from his possession. OC

Shop burgled

Ludhiana: A shop, KV Paper Mart, located on Metro Road, was burgled and thieves took away an 8 tonne Hitachi AC machine during night when the shop was closed. On the complaint lodged by Vaneet Baweja, resident of Gurdev Nagar, the police have registered a case under Sections 380 and 457 of the IPC. OC

2 mobikes stolen

Ludhiana: Kamaljit Singh, resident of Panchsheel Vihar on Firozepur Road, filed a complaint with the police that his Hero Splendour motorcycle (PB-10FK-6837) was stolen from Tuition Market in Model Town. Another Bajaj Passion motorcycle (DL-55BW-8717) was stolen from outside an industrial unit in Focal Point and a report was lodged with the police by Harinder Sngh, resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Giaspura. The police have registered cases under Section 379 of the IPC.