MP Seechewal calls for expediting work to rejuvenate Buddha Nullah

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 6

Environmentalist-turned-Rajya Sabha Member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal on Friday called for expediting the ongoing work to rejuvenate the highly-polluted Buddha Nullah, a seasonal tributary of Sutlej flowing in Ludhiana.

No extra water to share: RS MP Speaking on the issue of the controversial Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal said Punjab had already been allotted a meagre amount of water and it has no extra water left to share with anyone. He pointed out that during the recent monsoon season, the state had faced the fury of floods and none of the states, which were lobbying for river water from Punjab, had allowed the floodwater to enter their territories.

Reviewing the work on an ambitious Rs 840-crore rejuvenation project, he said the state government was committed to turning Buddha Nullah as Buddha Dariya by freeing it of pollution.

Here for a book release function, Seechewal solicited the support from the masses to turn the anti-pollution drive into a mass movement by actively participating in it.

He said the progress of the ongoing project was being reviewed on a regular basis to ensure its early completion.

Seechewal also visited the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) situated on Bahadurke Road, wherein water of dyeing units was being treated. He inspected the quality of treated water and issued directions concerning the proper functioning of the plant. He asked officials to ensure that no untreated water was discharged into the Buddha Nullah.

With the project entering advanced stage of completion, one of the most polluted water bodies, running almost parallel to the Sutlej through most of the district, including 14-km in Ludhiana city, which it bisects into two parts, before merging with the Sutlej, would shed the infamous tag of “nullah”, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has said.

The first-of-its-type project had missed four deadlines to complete the capital work after facing teething problems and adversely hit due to Covid restrictions during the initial months after launch in December 2020.

With the project already achieving over 90 per cent completion, it is expected to be completed shortly.

Seechewal said the rejuvenation of the nullah had been taken up on topmost priority and the work would be further expedited to ensure early completion.

While several components of the project had already been completed, rest of them were in the advanced stage of completion and the pace of the ongoing work had been further accelerated. As per the project report, the project amount was Rs 650 crore while the work was awarded at Rs 839.79 crore, which included Rs 519 crore for capital work and Rs 320.79 crore as operation and maintenance cost. Besides, Rs 22 crore was earmarked as a provisional sum.

Invoking teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, who propagated the message of protecting the environment, Seechewal said: “It is our collective responsibility to save our natural resources, including air, water, and soil, from ill-effects of pollution.”

The MP also urged the farmers to shun the practice of stubble burning as it was further deteriorating the soil quality and creating environmental hazards.

