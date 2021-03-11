Neighbour held for raping minor girl

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 23

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl of the Sua road at Giaspura was allegedly raped by a neighbour on Saturday afternoon. A case has been registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act at the Sahnewal police station in this connection. The police have arrested the alleged accused.

The investigating officer, Rajwant Singh, said, “Puneet Devi, the mother of the victim, complained to the police that her daughter was at home when the incident happened. Their neighbour, identified as Ajit Kumar, age 27 years, came from over the roof of the house and took the vicitim to the washroom and committed the heinous crime.”

The accused belongs to Jharkhand and stays in a rented accommodation at Giaspura. The victim too stayed in the same Vehra. A case has been registered against the alleged accused, who is now in the police custody.