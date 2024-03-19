Nine-year-old boy dies after hit by train, narrow escape for 2 children

Tribune New Service
Ludhiana, March 18
In a tragic incident, a nine-year-old child was fatally hit by a train while crossing the railway tracks near the Peeru Banda area, Salem Tabri, here on Monday. According to information, his foot got stuck on the railway tracks, following which the train reached the place. Meanwhile, two other children, who were also crossing the tracks, had a narrow escape.
The deceased has been identified as Shiva. He was a student of Arya School. As soon as the police received information about the child’s death after being hit by the train, they reached the scene and started investigation in the matter.
On receiving information about the tragedy, grieving family members of the child reached the spot. A local resident said the incident was so horrifying that the child’s limbs were severed. It has been learnt that the child came under a passenger train.
He said the boy was crossing the railway tracks with his two friends when the train arrived. His friends moved away from the tracks. But Shiva’s foot got stuck in the tracks due to which he was hit by the train.
Police officials sent the body for a post-mortem examination. After the autopsy, the body will be handed over to the family.
