Open dumping of waste, rise in snatching cases major concerns

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 14

Residents of Bajwa Nagar in Ward 61 have called for stricter measures to control pollution in the Buddha Nullah. They are also concerned about increasing snatching incidents in the area. A group of residents has requested the Municipal Corporation (MC) to install CCTV cameras for security purposes.

Shivam, a resident of Bajwa Nagar, said: “We are apprehensive about the rising incidents of snatching, which need to be controlled. There is also a pressing need for the installation of speed breakers in streets. We also demand for the establishment of public park and playground facilities.”

“During downpour, we consistently experience water accumulation on the main road and it’s imperative that the issue should be rectified,” he said.

In Bajwa Nagar and Ghati Mohalla markets, there is a shortage of parking lots. Traffic congestion is common on the main road dividing Ghati Mohalla and Old Madhopuri.

In Ghati Mohalla, dangling wires and an open garbage dump are also major concerns. Pran Nath, resident of Ghatti Mohalla, said: “The presence of a garbage dump on the main road in Ghati Mohalla has become a significant problem and it demands immediate attention. We urge PSPCL to take essential measures to resolve the issue of exposed wires with loose connections and joints. Moreover, we also insist on the repair of damaged sections of our streets.”

In Kalyan Nagar, residents are demanding the removal of an open garbage dump near the Subhash Nagar cremation ground.

Ex- councillor Shelly Malhotra could not be contacted for comments. According to her office, development works such as road resurfacing, sewer upgrade and tube well installation were undertaken during her term.

