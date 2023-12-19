 Open Ludhiana District Athletics Meet concludes : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
Open Ludhiana District Athletics Meet concludes

Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock file photo



Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 18

Sukhmandeep Kaur, of Sacred Heart School and Jasnoor Singh, of Nankana Sahib Public School won the100m sprint and emerged the fastest runners in the girls and boys U-18 category, respectively in the three-day Open Ludhiana District Athletics Meet which concluded at the Punjab Agricultural University campus ground here on Monday.

Raminder Singh Sangowal, chairman, organising committee was the chief guest for prize distribution ceremony. Prem Singh, general secretary, District Athletics Association, Ludhiana thanked the guests and the authorities for their support in organising the meet.

Top Three position holders

Boys (U-12)- long jump: Harshdeep , Mohit Rudhra, Golden Singh

Boys (U-14)- 600m race: Sukhman Singh, Anurag Bawa , Amit Kumar

Boys (U-12)- 50m race: Mehtab Singh , Rishabh Yadav, Abhineet

Boys (U-14)- 60m race: Naveen Sohi, Raunaq Sidhu, Hannah

Boys (U-16)- 600m race: Himanshu Chaudhary, Barinder Singh, Gurjot Singh

Boys (U-14)- shot put: Gurmanjot Randhawa, Aditya Rai ,Bismanjot Singh

Boys (U-14)- long jump: Anuraj Singh , Anish, Yashmit Sharma

Boys (U-16)- 1,000m race: Amtoj Singh, Kamalpreet Vaibhab Bhalla

Boys (U-18)- 400m race: Lovekesh, Karandeep Singh Sidhu, Shivraj

Boys (U-16)- 800m race: Utkarsh, Sulesh Aradhya

Boys (U-16)- shot put: Ranvijay Buttar, Albaid Singh, Rohit Kumar

Boys (U-20)- 400m race: Jaspreet Singh, Sukhvir, Harmanjit Singh

Boys (U-20)- shot put: Arshdeep Singh, Prince Karanveer, Rahul

Boys (U-18)- 800m race: Lovekesh, Karandeep Singh Sidhu, Rajan

Boys (U-18)- 100m race: Jasnoor Singh, Naveen Kumar, Manjot

Boys (U-18)- 200m race: Shivraj, Daksh, Jasnoor Singh

Boys (U-20)- long jump: hardip Kumar, Tarundeep, Karamveer

Boys (U-20)- 800m race: Mohit, Rahul Kumar, Harmanjit Singh

Girls (U-14)- 600m race: Khushi Tyagi, Mahima Kumari, Ravneet

Girls (U-14)- shot put: Tanreet Kaur, Kajal Sethi, Amisha

Girls (U-12)- 50m race: Ritika, Navya, Dimpy

Girls (U-16)- shot put: Sanjana Yadav, Kajal, Nalini Anand

Girls (U-16)- 600m race: Navdeep, Dilpreet, Mandeep Kaur

Girls (U-16)- 80m race: Gurleen Kaur, Lakhveer Kaur, Japneet

Girls (U-18)- 200m race: Ashmeet, Jasmine Bedi, Prerna Mukhiya

Girls (U-16)- 1,000m race: Kali, Chandni Kumari, Priya Kumari

Girls (U-16)- long jump: Khushpreet Kaur, Khushbu, Sonakshi Sinha

Girls (U-18)- 100m race: Sukhmandeep kaur, Ashmeet Kaur, Pavanpreet Kaur

Girls (U-20)- shot put: Kajal, Gurpreet Kaur, Khushi Kumari

