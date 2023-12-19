Open Ludhiana District Athletics Meet concludes

Ludhiana, December 18
Sukhmandeep Kaur, of Sacred Heart School and Jasnoor Singh, of Nankana Sahib Public School won the100m sprint and emerged the fastest runners in the girls and boys U-18 category, respectively in the three-day Open Ludhiana District Athletics Meet which concluded at the Punjab Agricultural University campus ground here on Monday.
Raminder Singh Sangowal, chairman, organising committee was the chief guest for prize distribution ceremony. Prem Singh, general secretary, District Athletics Association, Ludhiana thanked the guests and the authorities for their support in organising the meet.
Top Three position holders
Boys (U-12)- long jump: Harshdeep , Mohit Rudhra, Golden Singh
Boys (U-14)- 600m race: Sukhman Singh, Anurag Bawa , Amit Kumar
Boys (U-12)- 50m race: Mehtab Singh , Rishabh Yadav, Abhineet
Boys (U-14)- 60m race: Naveen Sohi, Raunaq Sidhu, Hannah
Boys (U-16)- 600m race: Himanshu Chaudhary, Barinder Singh, Gurjot Singh
Boys (U-14)- shot put: Gurmanjot Randhawa, Aditya Rai ,Bismanjot Singh
Boys (U-14)- long jump: Anuraj Singh , Anish, Yashmit Sharma
Boys (U-16)- 1,000m race: Amtoj Singh, Kamalpreet Vaibhab Bhalla
Boys (U-18)- 400m race: Lovekesh, Karandeep Singh Sidhu, Shivraj
Boys (U-16)- 800m race: Utkarsh, Sulesh Aradhya
Boys (U-16)- shot put: Ranvijay Buttar, Albaid Singh, Rohit Kumar
Boys (U-20)- 400m race: Jaspreet Singh, Sukhvir, Harmanjit Singh
Boys (U-20)- shot put: Arshdeep Singh, Prince Karanveer, Rahul
Boys (U-18)- 800m race: Lovekesh, Karandeep Singh Sidhu, Rajan
Boys (U-18)- 100m race: Jasnoor Singh, Naveen Kumar, Manjot
Boys (U-18)- 200m race: Shivraj, Daksh, Jasnoor Singh
Boys (U-20)- long jump: hardip Kumar, Tarundeep, Karamveer
Boys (U-20)- 800m race: Mohit, Rahul Kumar, Harmanjit Singh
Girls (U-14)- 600m race: Khushi Tyagi, Mahima Kumari, Ravneet
Girls (U-14)- shot put: Tanreet Kaur, Kajal Sethi, Amisha
Girls (U-12)- 50m race: Ritika, Navya, Dimpy
Girls (U-16)- shot put: Sanjana Yadav, Kajal, Nalini Anand
Girls (U-16)- 600m race: Navdeep, Dilpreet, Mandeep Kaur
Girls (U-16)- 80m race: Gurleen Kaur, Lakhveer Kaur, Japneet
Girls (U-18)- 200m race: Ashmeet, Jasmine Bedi, Prerna Mukhiya
Girls (U-16)- 1,000m race: Kali, Chandni Kumari, Priya Kumari
Girls (U-16)- long jump: Khushpreet Kaur, Khushbu, Sonakshi Sinha
Girls (U-18)- 100m race: Sukhmandeep kaur, Ashmeet Kaur, Pavanpreet Kaur
Girls (U-20)- shot put: Kajal, Gurpreet Kaur, Khushi Kumari
