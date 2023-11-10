Operations in dyeing units remain shut during inspection

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

On Thursday, the Vidhan Sabha Committee, led by Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, conducted an inspection of Buddha Dariya (commonly known as Buddha Nullah due to high pollution levels).

During the committe’s visit, it was observed that operations at a number of dyeing units were allegedly shut, with no smoke emanating from their chimneys. Notably, the committee had announced the visit schedule last month and also issued a warning that action would be taken against violators. When committee members inspected the nullah on Thursday, they observed that a number of dyeing units were non-operational. The water level in the nullah was also lower.

Ludhiana East MLA Daljeet Singh Grewal, chairman of the committee, said they noticed the closure of a number of dyeing units during their visit. Exact number of such units was still unknown. PPCB officials had been directed to inspect the units and submit a report on the units that remained shut. Action would be taken against those found violating norms. The Irrigation Department was also instructed not to release fresh water into the dariya during the inspection.

MLA Daljeet Singh said the PPCB had been directed to take strict action against dyeing units whose chimneys emit ash affecting nearby areas. The committee instructed dairy owners not to dump waste in the dariya during the meeting held today. The Ludhiana Improvement Trust was asked to make a proposal for the establishment of a common effluent treatment plant for dyeing units near Cheema Chowk.

Samples of the nullah water have also been collected for testing. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan asserted that officials were instructed to take action against those responsible for pollution in the dariya. RS MP Balbir Singh Seechewal said the PPCB holds the responsibility to act against industries violating the norms.

