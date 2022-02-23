PAU students continue protest

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 22

The protest by students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) against the decision of the university to conduct examinations in offline mode entered ninth day today.

Students rue that they came to know that the authorities had called a meeting of students but they had not received any intimation from the university in this regard.

While the authorities want to conduct the exams in offline mode, the students are adamant on online exams since classes were also held online.

They want the semester to end in online mode as they have attended classes online and even practical exams were also taken online.

The students also protested outside the venue where National Science Week was being celebrated. While students of PG classes are taking their exams offline as their classes were also held in offline mode. The students of undergraduate classes are demanding to conduct online exams as they attended online classes. —

