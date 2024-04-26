Tribune News Service

Peace Public School was hosted a session on ‘Personality Development and Grooming’ by Col Avishek, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Indian Military Academy. With a distinguished career in the Regiment of the Artillery and notable service in Jammu and Kashmir, including Operation Vijay in Kargil, Col Avishek’s insights were thought-provoking. Having also served in the esteemed 51 Special Action Group of the National Security Guard, known as the Black Cat Commandos, Colonel Avishek brought a wealth of experience to the session. He adeptly addressed the students’ queries and questions, leaving a lasting impact on all attendees.

DAV Public School

DAV Public School, Pakhowal Road, hosted the three-day Prospective Resource Persons Programme for Principals by CBSE on its campus. Resource persons Deepa Dogra and Sukhdev Singh informed the gathering about the topic ‘Leading Transformation’. Around 50 principals from across Punjab participated enthusiastically in the intensive sessions on honing contemporary leadership skills to keep abreast with the latest curriculum changes as per the NEP. The resource persons focused on creating a healthy school- family partnership and staff self-assessment techniques. The platform provided an opportunity for the delegates to interact and learn through thought-provoking handouts and activities. The venture witnessed an exemplary urge to learn and upgrade the school education system by heads of the institutions.

Harvest International School

The investiture ceremony for the students’ council of Harvest International School, for the academic session 2024-2025, was held in the school auditorium. The event was graced by dignitaries including the vice president of the school, DIG (retd) Gurdeep Singh, Campus Director Col Samir Kanjilal (Retd) and Principal Jay Sharma. During the ceremony, the newly elected representatives were presented with badges and sashes by the dignitaries. Subsequently, the school flag and house flags were handed over to the respective members of the council body. The ceremony was conducted with great enthusiasm and vigour, symbolising the school’s trust and confidence in the newly appointed office-bearers who pledged to fulfil their duties with dedication and responsibility. The students’ council assumed their roles with a sense of accountability and commitment.

Spring Dale Public School

The students of Spring Dale Public School have once again proved their mettle at the international level by clinching a remarkable tally of seven gold medals in GK Olympiad organised by Silver Zone. Among the distinguished achievers are Harshit Mehra, Ravi Kumar, Kanika, Priyanshi, Samiya Fatima, Samar Malhotra and Prabhjot Singh, who have not only honoured their own names but have also filled their parents and their school with pride. Spring Dalians also shone brightly at the state-level wherein Suvan Rath bagged the gold, Anisha Das the silver and Sarthak Mehta the bronze medal.

