Protest held over Irani's remarks on Ahmediyyas

Ludhiana, July 28
Members of the Muslim community, led by Shahi Imam Mohammed Usman Rehmani, today held a protest outside the Jama Masjid here and burnt an effigy of Union Minister for Minorities Smriti Irani. The protest was held over Irani’ remarks supporting Jamat-e-Qadians Ahmediyyas.
The Shahi Imam said it was most unfortunate that a member of the Union Cabinet, and on the top of it, the one heading the Ministry of Minorities, should incite the Muslim community by openly supporting the Ahmediyyas. He said, “It is an insult to the entire Muslim community and also a direct interference in its religious affairs.”
“Whether or not Ahmadiyyas will remain in the fold of Islam is not for a BJP leader to decide. Muslim elders and religious bodies are competent enough to discuss the issue and take a decision under the Islamic policies,” he added.
Rehmani said, “On one hand, Irani claimed that her advice was meant for the Andhra Pradesh Waqf Board while on the other hand, the minister, who also held charge of the Woman and Child Development Ministry, had maintained a ‘mysterious’ silence over the brutal sexual assault of women in Manipur.”
