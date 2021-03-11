Punjab and Haryana High Court seeks status report in 18-month-old case

Our Correspondent

Payal, May 26

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought status report in a case registered against a former Lok Insaaf Party leader, Manvinder Singh Giaspura (now AAP MLA from Payal). A special investigating team was constituted after the registration of an FIR on September 20, 2020.

SHO Karnail Singh had approached the High Court and sought action in the matter. “A SIT was constituted by respondent no 4, but till date, no headway has been made by the team,” observed the court of Judge Raj Mohan Singh issuing a notice of motion for August 3, 2022. The court directed that the status of investigation be also brought on record by the adjourned date.

MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura has refuted allegations of interfering in the working of the administration, including postings and transfers of police personnel. He alleged that the then SHO had registered a false case against him and his associates.