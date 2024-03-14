Punjab CM’s visit leads to traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, March 13
The visit of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann along with Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav for a meeting with officials of the Punjab Police caused inconvenience to the public as a major traffic jam reported on roads around the Police Lines.
Besides the DGP, all senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and commissioners of police (CPs) from across the state had come to attend the meeting pertaining to security arrangements being made for the ensuing elections.
Long traffic queues were reported mainly around the Police Lines. Major traffic bottlenecks witnessed on the Civil Lines road opposite the Police Lines gate. Vehicles were seen moving at a snail’s pace on the strech of around one km starting from the Police Lines till the Rajpura chowk. Parked escort vehicles of police officials on the road adjoining the wall of the Police Lines added to the chaos. The movement of police patrolling vehicles on the road also led to slow movement of traffic.
Meanwhile, traffic came to a standstill on the PAU road. Since a road leading to the Police Lines was blocked for commuters by the police and only VVIP vehicles were allowed on the stretch, motorists had to take a long route to reach their destinations. Police officials on duty had cited security concern as the reason for not allowing commuters on the stretch leading to the main gate of the Police Lines. After the meeting, traffic resumed as usual on the stretches.
Notably, this is not the first time that traffic was affected due to the movement of VVIPs. Earlier also, similar issues witnessed in the city.
