Punjab shines in National Achievement Survey-2021

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 26

Students from Punjab schools have proved their mettle by remaining toppers in all subjects in classes III, V and VIII, respectively in the nationwide learning outcome levels survey of National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 released on Wednesday.

Pradeep Aggarwal, Director General, Secondary Education, said it was a proud moment for Punjab to score so well at national levels. Punjab remains topper in all the subjects in classes III, V and VIII while in class X, in Maths, students of Punjab remained toppers while in subjects including science and social studies, it has bagged second position.

In class III, in language, maths and EVS (Environmental Studies), the national average is 323, 306 and 307 respectively while Punjab scored 355, 339 and 334 respectively.

In class V performance, the national average in language remained 309, in Maths, it remained 284 and in EVS it is 283 while Punjab scored 339, 316 and 310 respectively.

Similarly, in class VIII, the national average in language was 302, maths 255, science 250 and social studies 255 while Punjab gets 338, 297, 287 and 288, respectively.

One of the principals of a government school said those believing that Punjab was lagging behind in studies are proved to be wrong as our education system is already providing students, a strong base.

It may be mentioned that The National Achievement Survey (NAS) report for the 2021 edition was released last evening. NAS 2021 was conducted November 12 last year, assessed over 34 lakh students in 1.18 lakh schools at 720 districts across 36 states and Union Territories. NAS assesses the “health of the education system” of the country by conducting comprehensive evaluation survey of children’s learning competencies at Classes 3, 5, 8 and 10 with a cycle period of three years. It reflects the overall assessment of school education system. The last NAS was held in 2017.