'Rail roko' fails to get good response in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 3

The ‘rail roko’ protest for three hours today called by activists of ‘Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) failed to evoke much response from farmers as most factions of farmers’ organisations comprising the SKM did not actively take part in the protest.

Though the Kirti Kisan Union led a protest and burnt an effigy of the Central Government at Jagraon, the outbound and inbound rail traffic here remained more or less unaffected barring just two trains, which had to be detained here for a few minutes.

Led by state president, Hardev Singh Sandhu, farmers and activists of the Kirti Kisan Union (KKU), held a protest demonstration and burnt an effigy of the Narendra Modi-led Central Government at Jagraon. Sandhu said the protest was organised at a call given by the SKM to pay homage to farmers who had lost their lives during the year-long protest by farmers at Delhi borders.

Sandhu charged the Modi government with betraying the farmers as none of the promises made by the government at the time of the protest were fulfilled.

The protesting farmers called for legislative guarantee of the MSP regime, comprehensive financial support to farmers to rid them of all old debts, withdrawal of the Electricity Bill, 2022, crop insurance, introduction of pension for old-age farmers and remunerative price of all crops.

Sandhu further urged the Centre to withdraw all false cases registered against farmers during the agitation, due recognition as martyrs to those killed during the stir, exemplary punishment to perpetrators of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and dismissal of union minister whose son was a prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

