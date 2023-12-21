Railways to run two more special trains between New Delhi, Vaishno Devi shrine

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, December 20

The Northern Railway authorities have announced to run two more festival special trains for pilgrims from the national capital intending to visit Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The festival special trains would operate from December 22 to 31, 2023, and would make four trips in each direction (total eight trips).

Schedule Train No. 04085 will leave New Delhi on December 22 and December 29, 2023 at 11.30 pm and reach Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, at 11.25 am the next morning. On the return trip, train No. 04086 will leave Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, on December 24 and December 31 at 6.30 pm and reach New Delhi at 6.25 am the next morning

Train number 04085 will leave New Delhi on December 22 and December 29, 2023 at 11.30 pm and reach Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, at 11.25 am the next morning. On the return trip, train number 04086 will leave Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, on December 24 and December 31 at 6.30 pm and reach New Delhi at 6.25 am the next morning. This festival special train will have AC, sleeper and general class coaches.

The other festival special train 04071 will leave New Delhi on December 23 and 30 at 11.30 pm and arrive at Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, at 11.25 am the next morning. On the return journey, train 04072 will leave Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, on December 25, 2023 and January 1, 2024 at 6.30 pm and reach New Delhi at 6.25 am the next morning. The train would have all AC coaches.

Both the festival special trains would have stoppages at Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur stations in both directions.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Vaishno Devi