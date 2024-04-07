Remind masses of dev done in Badal regime, SAD workers told

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 6

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former deputy chief minister of Punjab Sukhbir Singh Badal urged office-bearers and activists of the party to launch a coordinated movement to remind the masses about the development undertaken in the state under the regime of the former chief minister late Parkash Singh Badal.

Sukhbir was talking to enthusiasts of his party, who came in numbers to welcome the ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ that started from Barundi village in Ludhiana district and concluded at Jhordan village in the afternoon.

“It is high time you made people understand that the leaders of Congress, BJP and Aam Aadmi Party had been working against the interests of the people of the state during their respective regimes, just to please their masters in the national capital,” said Badal reiterating that unprecedented development had taken place only during the tenure of late Parkash Singh Badal.

Sukhbir thanked SAD activists for the overwhelming response to the yatra that passed through Andloo, Bhaini Darera, Basraon, Kishangarh Chhanna, Tazpur Chowk, Hari Singh Nalwa Chowk, Barnala Chowk, Bassian and Sattowal before concluding at Jhordan.

