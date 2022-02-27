Residents urged to participate in Lok Adalats

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, February 26

A National Lok Adalat will be held at the Court Complex, Malerkotla, on March 12, in which cases pertaining to civil, compoundable criminal, revenue, traffic challans, claims, bank recovery, matrimonial, labour and land disputes, power and water bills and Motor Vehicle Act would be taken up for the amicable settlement.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary, Deepity Goyal, and the chairperson, subdivision, Manpreet Kaur, appealed to residents of the region to participate actively and get their disputes resolved in the Lok Adalat.

“Lok Adalats save time and money of the people and helps in bringing harmony and maintaining peace in society. The decision taken in the National Lok Adalat is final and cannot be challenged in any other court,” said Goyal.