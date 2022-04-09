Rice stolen from godown

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A huge stock of rice belonging to Pungrain was stolen from a private godown in Dakha. The police registered a case on Thursday. Vikram Singh, manager, Origo Commodities Private Limited, said Pungrain had kept a stock of rice in their godown at Dakha. On the night of January 10, some thieves entered the godown by breaking open the lock of the main shutter of the godown. They decamped with 75 bags, each containing 50 kg rice, from the godown. Recently, the godown manager filed a complaint regarding the matter. The police after conducting a preliminary probe, registered a case. SI Manjit Singh said after registering a case, a probe was launched and CCTV cameras were being checked to get any clue about the thieves.