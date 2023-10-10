Road accident victim succumbs to injuries, probe on

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 9

Critically injured after being hit by a speeding vehicle near Mangarh village, a 27-year-old man has succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Khamano, had been critically injured when he was going from Ludhiana to Khamano on his scooter on September 30.

The victim’s uncle, Harmesh Singh, said when Arshdeep crossed the Mangarh junction, a speeding vehicle hit him. He was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he breathed his last on October 8.

An investigation is underway and a case has been registered at the Koom Kalan police station against the unidentified driver, as per the statement provided by Arshdeep’s uncle.

#Arshdeep Singh