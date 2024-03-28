Schools encourage students for scholarships exams

Ludhiana, March 27
The District Education Office is all set hold two important tests — National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Schemes (NMMS) and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) on March 31 for which hundreds of students from classes VIII and X are expected to appear.
According to available information, over 30 centres have been designated by the Education Department in the district.
It may be mentioned that 4,645 students are appearing for the NMMS exam, while for the PSTSE, 4,093 students have got themselves registered.
