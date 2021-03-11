Seminar dwells on society, govt, lawyers' coordination

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 18

The Punjab Lawyer’s Forum organised a seminar today on the topic “Proper coordination between society, government and legal fraternity for fair justice to the common man”.

Various speakers emphasised on shortcomings in the present system and ways to remove them. Chief guest MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu listened to suggestions and promised to look into them. Gurinderpreet Singh, forum president, also attended the seminar.

Participants gave suggestions such as protection of lawyers and registration of FIR’s against advocates after taking permission from the respective DBAs. Forum president suggested medical insurance for lawyers, timely completion of projects and redress of public grievances. After seminar, Green Ludhiana Campaign was launched by Sidhu and forum from Bhai Chattar Singh Park.