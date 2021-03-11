SGST raids 4 firms for tax evasion

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

Teams of the Ludhiana State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Department district-4 conducted inspections at four firms on the charges of tax evasion here in the past two days, officials said here on Friday.

Two teams of the SGST on Friday conducted simultaneous checks on two hosiery units on the basis of data mining and market information in Kashmir Nagar here.

The officials said during the inspection, a mismatch between physical stock and stock as per books was detected. “The firms were engaged in export of products out of the country and such discrepancy in records points the practice of bogus purchases,” they said.

Another team of the SGST conducted inspection of firms dealing in tobacco products in Girija Ghar Chowk at Chaura Bazaar here. Huge stock was found on the premises of the firms which was not accounted for in books of accounts, the officials revealed. “Evidence of suppressed sale was also found,” they added.

The DCST, Randhir Kaur, said it was the second major action against tobacco firms in his month. Dr Sumandeep Kaur, Assistant Commissioner, Ludhiana-4, said the department was looking into the aspect of clandestine trading by these firms, and if found, it would lead to imposition of heavy penalties and other legal actions.