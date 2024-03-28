Short-term value-added course completed

Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College
Ludhiana: Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College announced completion of a 30-hour short-term value-added course ‘Tally Integrated with GST and Income Tax Return Filing’. The college authorities said the course, which ran from February 27 to March 27, attracted students from BCom and BBA courses who were keen on enhancing their knowledge in practical accounting procedures. Gaurav Jain was the resource person.
CT University
A delegation of CT University attended World Youth Festival held in Russia’s Sirius Federal Territory earlier this month. The delegation comprised faculty members Apurva and Jagpreet Kaur along with students Vishwaas Vaid and Chaksh Kataria from the School of Law. The World Youth Festival, a convergence of talent and innovation, brought together a wide spectrum of participants, including high school and university students, young scientists, political leaders, educators and entrepreneurs, aged between 14-30.
Khalsa College for Women
Khalsa College for Women, Civil Lines, organised various activities to commemorate the Shaheed Diwas recently. The college authorities said Anush Priya Benipal, granddaughter of the brother of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, was the guest of honour. Dr Meera Nagpal, assistant professor, Panjab University Regional Centre, was the speaker of the day. She deliberated on ‘S Bhagat Singh and the Revolutionary Trend’. Dr Nagpal expressed her views on the inspirational life of the freedom fighter.
