Smuggler nabbed with 1.2-kg opium

Ludhiana: Staff of the Police Division 8 on Wednesday nabbed a smuggler, Bhola Ram, resident of Amarpura, and recovered 1.2 kg of opium from him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. He was held at a naka near the Damoria bridge. TNS
Carjacking case solved, 3 held
Ludhiana: The city police claimed to have cracked a robbery case and arrested three accused, who had carjacked a taxi from a driver on May 1. The arrested accused have been identified as Ravidas (23) of Rajawala village, Moga, Gurdeep Singh Sonu (30) also of Rajawala, and Mandeep Singh Deepa (24) of Khambey village, Moga. The police recovered i10 Grand car, Alto car, motorcycle, two mobile phones and a toy pistol. ADCP Gotyal said on May 1, the accused had carjacked the taxi from driver Manjit Singh near the amusement park on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar highway. The accused had pointed a toy pistol at the taxi driver and snatched keys of his car along with Rs 2,000. TNS
Cheema is SAD (a) pac member
Ludhiana: Jaswant Singh Cheema has been nominated member of the SAD (Amritsar) political affairs committee (PAC) and Mohd Furqan Qureshi appointed as vice-president of the party. The nomination and appointment were made on the directions of the party supremo Simranjit Singh Mann, said a press release.
