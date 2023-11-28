 Soon, project to install sewer line between 2 intermediate pumping stations : The Tribune India

  Ludhiana
  Soon, project to install sewer line between 2 intermediate pumping stations

Soon, project to install sewer line between 2 intermediate pumping stations

Untreated Sewage Threat Major concern surfaced as there is no sewer link between Sundar Nagar, Kundanpuri stations

Soon, project to install sewer line between 2 intermediate pumping stations

Untreated wastewater being discharged from an outlet into Buddha Nullah near Dairy Complex, Haibowal. Ashwani Dhiman



Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, November 27

Though approximately 85 per cent of the ongoing Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project is said to have been completed, a major concern has surfaced due to a crucial missing sewer link between the intermediate pumping stations of Sundar Nagar and Kundanpuri. In the absence of a sewer line between these two stations, a huge amount of untreated sewer water is still released through some big outlets into the Buddha Nullah.

Project missed multiple deadlines

The Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project launched in December 2020 at a cost of around Rs 650 crore has already missed multiple deadlines and is now scheduled to be completed by March 2024.

According to officials, the work to install a sewer line in specific missing link areas was not earlier included in the ongoing Rejuvenation of the Buddha Nullah project. To address the issue, a new project is set to be launched soon under the AMRUT scheme, with an estimated cost of around Rs 36 crore. The project will aim to install a sewer line along around a 3.5 km stretch between Sundar Nagar and Kundanpuri. The implementation of the project is crucial to prevent the discharge of untreated sewage into the nullah.

Of the total 214 outlet points linked with the nullah, 113 points have already been closed so far. Regarding the remaining outlets, an official from the Municipal Corporation said notices had been issued to dairy owners to close 13 points where untreated dairy waste was discharged into the nullah.

The official said efforts were underway to close 18 sewer outlet points in the Shankarpuri, Vishnupuri, and Peeru Banda areas soon. As part of the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project, 39 outlet points (two in Zone A, 20 in Zone B and 17 in Zone D) were slated to be closed in coming days. However, 31 points responsible for draining rainwater into the nullah would remain open.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi highlighted the absence of a sewer link between Sundar Nagar and Kundanpuri intermediate pumping stations, emphasising the need of a dedicated project to install a big sewer line there. Some significant outlets, releasing approximately 50-55 MLD of untreated sewer water into the nullah between these two stations, need to be shut down. Once the sewer line is established and integrated with Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), these existing outlets will be sealed, thereby preventing the discharge of untreated sewer water into the drain.

He said the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board was in the process of preparing a detailed estimate of around Rs 36 crore for installation of the sewer line. Once the process was done, tenders would be floated for the sewer line project. He said over 85 per cent of the Rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project had been completed.

Notably, the project launched in December 2020 at a cost of around Rs 650 crore has already missed multiple deadlines and is now scheduled to be completed by March 2024.

Ranveer Singh, an executive engineer from the MC’s O&M Branch, said remaining outlets marked for closure under the project would be plugged within two months. He said the machines had been fixed at five intermediate pumping stations constructed under the rejuvenation project, adding that electricity connections were only pending. Besides, 50 per cent of the construction work had been completed for the intermediate pumping station on Gaushala Road.

He said: “The new 60 MLD STP at Balloke has been built, awaiting its electricity connection. Additionally, the rehabilitation of two existing STPs, with capacities of 152 MLD and 105 MLD at Balloke, has been completed. The two STPs with a total capacity of 161 MLD at Bhattian have also undergone rehabilitation. The Jamalpur STP, with a capacity of 225 MLD, is already operational.”

The ongoing efforts include the construction of effluent treatment plants for dairy complexes situated on Tajpur Road and Hambran Road, with an anticipated completion date of June 2024.

