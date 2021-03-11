Start new courses at govt college, MLA Grewal urges PU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 3

A delegation from Panjab University, Chandigarh, visited the Government College in Ludhiana East constituency on Thursday, said MLA Daljit Singh Grewal (Bhola). The MLA said the delegation was told about the upgrade the college. Heappealed to the PU to start BBA, BCA, B.Sc, B.Com etc. courses in the Government College of Ludhiana East for the benefit of students in the constituency.