Tackling stubble burning: Brick-kiln owners told to meet 20 per cent fuel requirement from straw

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 29

Brick-kiln owners of this region falling under Malerkotla and Ludhiana districts have been asked to ensure that at least one-fifth of their fuel consumption is fulfilled from straw or straw pellets.

A notification making the use of straw mandatory for at least 20 per cent of fuel at bricks-kilns was made by the government over six months ago. It was cautioned then that action would be taken against those who do not implement the instructions after May 1, 2023.

However, the administration’s decision to now implement the guidelines has not gone down well with the brick-kiln owners of the region.

Office-bearers of Punjab Brick-Kiln Owners’ Union, led by Vijay Shahi, urged the government to review the decision. The use of straw pellets would affect the quality of bricks, they said.

“As calorific value of straw is very low and it gets decayed during storage, it will be difficult to maintain the quality of bricks required for the erection of large buildings,” Shahi said, adding that government establishments would also suffer with the decline in the quality of bricks.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said the brick-kiln owners were told to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit.

“Having received instructions from Malerkotla DC Sanyam Aggarwal, we have asked the officials concerned to ensure that the instructions aimed at the resolution of issues related with stubble burning are implemented at all brick-kilns,” the SDM said.

DC Aggarwal earlier said that in-situ works were being done by facilitating farmers’ own machinery required for managing straw and ex-situ projects were launched to help entrepreneurs establish units for manufacturing straw pellets.

