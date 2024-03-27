Tikshan, Jaish power Ludhiana to 318 runs in first innings

Ludhiana, March 26
Tikshan Tangri and Jaish Jain scored 74 and 73 runs, respectively, to power Ludhiana to 318 runs in the first innings in the third league match against Mohali in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament being played at Mohali on Tuesday.
Electing to bat first, Ludhiana were bowled out in 85.2 overs. However, Tikshan and Jaish helped their side reach a face saving score.
For Mohali, Harshdeep took five wickets for 86 runs. Ayush Goyal captured three while Arshpreet Singh Esher and Arshpreet Singh claimed a wicket each. Mohali began their innings on a cautious note. At draw of stumps, they were 16 for no loss in eight overs.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate conducts searches at houses of Punjab officials in guava orchard scam
More than 20 people have been arrested in the scam till now
Know more about Punjab's guava orchard scam
Vigilance Bureau report includes about 6,000 pages of docume...
My husband will reveal truth in Delhi excise policy case in court on March 28: Sunita Kejriwal
Sunita in a digital briefing says her husband will also pres...
Delhi government will not be run from jail: Lt Governor VK Saxena
AAP national convener Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforceme...
ED seeks time from Delhi High Court to respond to Arvind Kejriwal's plea against arrest
AM Singhvi, appearing for the AAP leader, alleges that the r...