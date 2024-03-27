Tikshan, Jaish power Ludhiana to 318 runs in first innings

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 26

Tikshan Tangri and Jaish Jain scored 74 and 73 runs, respectively, to power Ludhiana to 318 runs in the first innings in the third league match against Mohali in the ongoing Punjab State Inter-District (U-23) Cricket Tournament being played at Mohali on Tuesday.

Electing to bat first, Ludhiana were bowled out in 85.2 overs. However, Tikshan and Jaish helped their side reach a face saving score.

For Mohali, Harshdeep took five wickets for 86 runs. Ayush Goyal captured three while Arshpreet Singh Esher and Arshpreet Singh claimed a wicket each. Mohali began their innings on a cautious note. At draw of stumps, they were 16 for no loss in eight overs.

