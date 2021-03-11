Traffic junction inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 10

AAP MLA from the Ludhiana Central constituency Ashok Parashar today dedicated development works worth Rs 64 lakh, including inauguration of newly renovated traffic junction in division no. 3 area, besides kickstarting road projects worth Rs 45 lakh at Mohar Singh Colony.

Accompanied by area councillor Rakesh Prashar, SDO Akshay Bansal, JE Tejinder Singh, the MLA said the upgraded intersection would solve the traffic problem at this busiest point thereby extending a much-needed relief to commuters.