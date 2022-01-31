Tributes paid to freedom fighters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 30

Tributes were paid to the freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country at the District Administrative Complex under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma.

All civil and police officials and employees paid homage to the freedom fighters and martyrs. A two-minute silence was observed at 11 am.

The DC said, “Everyone must feel proud of our martyrs. Every citizen is enjoying the independence due to their struggle and sacrifice.” He paid homage to all the martyrs on behalf of the district administration and made an appeal to all officials, employees and citizens to put their efforts to make India a country of the dream of the martyrs. —