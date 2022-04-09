Two arrested with drugs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

The Khanna police yesterday nabbed two smugglers in separate cases and recovered intoxicating powder and heroin from their possession.

In the first incident, the police nabbed Satjit Singh of Khanna and recovered 12 gm of intoxicating powder from him. SI Pavitar Singh said the police were conducting routine patrolling near Issru village where on suspicion, a Maruti Swift car was stopped for checking. During the search, intoxicating powder was recovered and the car driver was arrested. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

In the other incident, the Khanna police nabbed Sahibjot Singh of Korhi village, near Khanna, and recovered 15 gm of heroin from him.

A case under NDPS Act was registered on Thursday.

ASI Avtar Singh said yesterday, the police were patrolling to catch anti-social elements and drug peddlers. When they reached near the Bahomajra-Kohri bridge, on suspicion, a scooter-borne person was stopped for checking. During frisking, a packet containing heroin was recovered from him.

The police said he was going to deliver heroin to his clients. Now, police remand of the accused would be sought from court to identify other big drug suppliers. —