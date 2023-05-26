Two get 5-yr jail each in snatching case

Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 25

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Shiv Mohan Garg has convicted Navdeep, alias Navi, a resident of Haibowal Khurd, and Shubham, alias Shankar, a resident of FX Block, Rishi Nagar, Ludhiana, in a snatching case. The duo was ordered to undergo five-year rigorous imprisonment each.

Following the statement of Geetu Khosla, a resident of Kitchlu Nagar, Ludhiana, a case was registered against the accused on July 31, 2017, at the PAU police station.

The complainant told the police that she returned home around 4 pm from a hospital in Haibowal. While she was about to ring the doorbell of her house, a person with his face covered came there and snatched her mangalsutra. She tried to resist, but he fled the spot with another co-accused, who was waiting on an Activa scooter. The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed at the house.

A police team, led by ASI Sukhdeep Singh, swung into action. During investigation, the police arrested the accused and recovered mangalsutra from them. During the trial, the accused pleaded innocence. After appreciating the evidence on record, the court found them guilty and sentenced accordingly.