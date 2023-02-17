Two peddlers arrested with 210 gm of heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

The city police today arrested two peddlers and seized 210 gm of heroin from them.

They have been identified as Srivinder, alias Pagla, a native of UP, at present staying in Sherpur, and Sayeed Alam of Mundian Kalan. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

ADCP Rupinder Sran said the anti-narcotic cell had received a tip-off that the two suspects, who were into the drug smuggling trade, were on the way to deliver a huge quantity of heroin to their clients. Later, the police laid a naka on the Chandigarh road where they were arrested and heroin was seized from them.

The Enfield Bullet motorcycle (bearing registration number PB10GD6608) of the suspects, which they were using to deliver the drug, was also impounded.

The ADCP said the duo were old friends and they had been into the notorious trade for a long time. They had started the trade to become rich in a short span of time. Now, their police remand would be sought from court for further questioning.