U-16: Faridkot play out draw with Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 6

The first league match in group B between Ludhiana and Faridkot in the Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament being organised by Punjab Cricket Association ended in a draw. However, on the basis of the first innings lead, Ludhiana got three points while Faridkot secured one point. The match was played on April 5 and 6 at Faridkot.

