U-16: Faridkot play out draw with Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 6
The first league match in group B between Ludhiana and Faridkot in the Punjab State Inter-District (U-16) Cricket Tournament being organised by Punjab Cricket Association ended in a draw. However, on the basis of the first innings lead, Ludhiana got three points while Faridkot secured one point. The match was played on April 5 and 6 at Faridkot.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Akin to Muslim League, Left ideologies’: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress manifesto
Says party has drifted far from Freedom Movement era
ACP, his gunman die as SUVs collide head-on near Samrala
One side of highway had been blocked by farmers