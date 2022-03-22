Veterinary university organises training camp for farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 21

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised training programme for women famers under the Farmer FIRST Farm, Innovations, Resources, Science and Technology) project.

This training camp was conducted under the guidance of Dr PS Brar, Director of Extension Education and Nodal officer of the Farmer FIRST project, and Dr YS Jadoun, principal investigator of the project.

Training camp was organised in adopted Dhaner village of Mehal Kalan block by members of the project team, including Dr Pragya Bhadauria, Dr Gopika Talwar, Dr Rekha Chawla and Dr Navkiran. Twenty five women beneficiary farmers from adopted villages participated in the training camp.

Dr Gopika Talwar delivered lecture on value addition of milk and its products. Women farmers were made aware about profits of selling milk products over fresh milk. Dr Talwar also shared various simple techniques through which they could prepare value added milk products and sell these through different marketing channels.

Dr Rekha Chawla educated women farmers about different home-made dairy products like ‘kalakand’, ‘ghiya barfi’, ‘gajrela’ and whey drinks. Dr Chawla also explained methods to prepare these products. Dr Pragya Bhadauria motivated women farmers to form livestock-based self-help groups (SHGs) at the village level. —