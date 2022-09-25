Video of ACP beating shopkeeper goes viral

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, September 24
A video of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), North, Maninder Bedi, beating a shopkeeper went viral on Saturday. The ACP was seen thrashing a shopkeeper with stick. Two cops were reportedly accompanying the ACP. The incident took place at Shagun Bikaner Sweets on GT Road, near Salem Tabri, on Thursday night.
The ACP, along with two cops, was in his official vehicle when he stopped outside the sweetmeat shop and entered into arguments with shopkeeper. In no time the ACP turned furious and started beating shopkeeper with a stick. Later, he threw stick on the road and started thrashing shopkeeper while holding him by his collar. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras of the shop.
The shopkeeper did not file any complaint against the ACP. He reportedly had apprised the area MLA, Madan Lal Bagga, about the behaviour of senior cop. Sources said with the MLA’s intervention the ACP and the shopkeeper reached a compromise.
