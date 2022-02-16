Voters need safe environment, development in Ludhiana East

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, February 15
The Ludhiana East constituency has over 2.15 lakh voters. It is believed that up to 50-60 per cent of the total votes in the area are of migrant labourers or those belonging to the lower strata of society for whom the immediate needs are a secured job, safety and reasonable houses for living.
The area otherwise also remains neglected with issues related with the Buddha Nullah, increasing crime rate, dominance of land mafia, illegal colonies and contaminated water during the rainy season.
Ravinder Kumar, a labourer working at a hosiery unit, said: “We want a government, which can provide us security, in terms of a house and a job. When we get salaries, we are not sure of reaching our vehras safely as notorious elements rob us on the way. Parties and candidates visit the area and go, but major problems are never adressed.”
As there is a dire need of shelter for migrants, colonisers befool them by coming up with ‘illegal’ colonies. One of the leaders of a leading political party said: “The poor invest their hard-earned money in illegal lands and at the end, they are left in the lurch. There is a need to crack a whip against the land mafia. The problem related to the Buddha Nullah also persists. Residents continue to get contaminated drinking water during rainy days or extreme summers. Roads are in a bad condition,”
People got a relief as in the past few years, a few government schools have come up in the segment where they can send their wards for getting education. Though there are hospitals, those are private ones. Government healthcare centres, maintained public parks and safe evironment are much needed in the constituency.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia pulls back some troops; exit Ukraine, India tells citizens
Putin ready for talks with West
Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his tra...
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to end truckers' protest
For past two weeks, scores of protesters in trucks and other...
Red Fort accused Deep Sidhu dies in mishap
Accident occurred around 8.30 pm near Pipli Toll Plaza