Ward watch: Residents bear brunt of toxic air, polluted water

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, August 16

Air pollution has become a significant issue in certain areas on Tibba Road and near Tajpur Road in Ward No. 14, with the government authorities yet to pay any attention. The majority of these areas are in close proximity to dyeing industries and Buddha Nullah.

Ward watch: Ward no 14

The unsanitary state of the dairy complex is another prominent concern in the ward. The dairy waste is being dumped in Buddha Nullah too. Stray cattle can be easily seen roaming on the streets of the ward that falls in the Ludhiana East constituency.

Additionally, some parts of the Ward are grappling with issues such as contaminated water supply and clogged sewers. Furthermore, most areas in the ward lack recreational spaces or playgrounds for children.

In Iqbal Nagar of the Ward, some residents have voiced their grievances about severe air pollution attributed to dyeing units. They have reported that ash particles emitted from these units had been settling on their rooftops as the authorities concerned have failed to control the air pollution. Similar challenges are encountered in various other parts of the ward.

Teetu Kumar, a resident of Geeta Nagar, expressed concern about sewage overflow on their street, rendering it impassable due to the accumulation of waste. In some other parts of Geeta Nagar, there are problems with a contaminated water supply and unevenly laid interlocking tiles. Poonam, another resident of the colony, complained about receiving contaminated water supply during rainy days. Additionally, residents have raised concerns about air pollution, and they are also troubled by dangling wires that pose a safety hazard.

Furthermore, inhabitants of New Preet Nagar are troubled by the absence of public parks despite the presence of multiple industries in the vicinity. Manohar Lal, a resident of Kabir Nagar, highlighted issues of intermittent contaminated water supply, which occurs when the sewers get choked.

Certain residents in Gurmail Park have reported low water supply pressure, while residents in New Vijay Nagar occasionally receive water that is contaminated. Additionally, high-tension wires pose a significant concern in a few areas.

Former Councillor Kuldeep Janda claimed to have accomplished significant developmental projects during his tenure from March 2018-March 2023, such as installing four new water tube wells and constructing roads and internal streets in the colonies. He claimed 95 per cent of development works were done in the ward. An effluent treatment plant and a bio-gas plant are being set up in the dairy complex area while a fire station was also under construction, he added.

What residents say The ash emanating from factories falls on our houses. We urge the government to build a park, open gym or playground here. — Bharat Bhushan, a resident of Iqbal Nagar Disrupted water supply is a major problem here. The MC must ensure continuous supply of safe drinking water to houses. — Jaswant, a resident of Gurmail Park area

