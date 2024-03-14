Woman, pet die as fire breaks out in house

Ludhiana, March 13

A fire broke out in a house in the Hargobind Nagar area here at 4 am on Wednesday. A woman and her pet dog sleeping in a room died due to asphyxiation. When the deceased’s mother went downstairs, fire broke out in the studio built on the first floor of the house. Later, after noticing smoke, family members raised an alarm. Following which, their neighbours tried to control the fire, but could not succeed.

Later, fire brigade was called but by the time the fire brigade arrived, the woman and her pet died due to suffocation.

After receiving information, officials from Police Division 3 reached the scene and started investigation. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for autopsy.

The preliminary probe stated that a short-circuit could be the cause of the fire but further investigation was on.

Kanwaljeet Singh, father of the deceased, Prabhjot Kaur, said some renovation work was going on on the ground floor of the house. His son had built a soundproof music studio on the first floor of the house where he records religious songs. His daughter Prabhjot Kaur and his wife were sleeping in the studio room along with their pet dog last night while he and his son were sleeping on the ground floor.

“Prabhjot’s mother woke up around 3 am and came down to do some household work. Following which a fire broke out in the studio. Walls and the roof of the room are covered with PVC sheets, which added fuel to the fire. In no time, the fire took a ugly form and the entire studio was filled with smoke. My daughter and pet died on the spot due to suffocation,” he said.

An explosion also occured in the studio. They also tried to open the door but it was locked from inside. Later, local residents came and tried to douse the flames by pouring water. When the heat subsided a little, they broke the door and went inside. But by then, the woman and the pet dog had already died.

SI Amritpal Singh said the body of the woman was handed over to her family after autopsy. The statements of her kin was recorded and further probe was on.