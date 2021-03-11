Workshop on fabrication through recycling marks World Earth Day

Ludhiana, April 23

GHG Khalsa College of Education, Gurusar Sadhar, organised an international workshop on “Fabrication through recycling” on the occasion of International Earth Day through online mode. The resource person for the workshop was Paula Sofia, an environmentalist and freelance artist from Duitama, Columbia. Asst Prof Dr Jasleen Kaur, who coordinated the workshop said, “Paula Sofia works on old used material especially cotton T-shirts and the like fabric and converts them into beautiful home décor and usable items like curtain, flower pot holders and bags. The workshop was undertaken with a purpose of encouraging future teachers of India to work for sustainable development and saving the planet.”

Tarunpreet Kaur, a college alumnus and head, Department of Fine Arts, Savitri Bai Phule Balika Inter College, Greater Noida, UP, facilitated proceedings during workshop.

Ramgarhia Girls College

The NSS and NCC units of Ramgarhia Girls College observed the Earth Day by organising a rally. NSS volunteers and NCC cadets took part in the rally and raised slogans to create awareness about the plight of planet and the measures to preserve it.

Officiating Principal Dr Rajeshwar Pal Kaur encouraged participants to make regular efforts to spread awareness among masses about hazards of increasing pollution on earth so that every individual could contribute to make the planet worth living.

Atam Vallabh Jain College

On the occasion of World Earth Day, saplings were planted on the premises of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College. President of the SAVJC, Komal Jain, along with management committee members and Principal Dr Sandeep Kumar, took part in the celebrations. The aim of the drive was to sensitise students about environment protection. A rally was also organised by the faculty and students in the vicinity of the college area, including Hussainpura and Jassian, to spread awareness among masses about protecting environment.