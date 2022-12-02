All-woman Supreme Court Bench takes up bail pleas, matrimonial transfer cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

After more than four years, an all-woman Bench on Thursday assembled to hear transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes and bail matters.

Third such Bench 1st set up in 2013 2nd in 2018

The all-woman Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bela M Trivedi — which sat in Court No. 11 of the Supreme Court — took up 32 cases listed before it, starting with 10 transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes followed by 10 bail matters.

This is the third time in the history of the Supreme Court that an all-woman Bench has been set up. The first such Bench comprising Justice Gyan Sudha Misra and Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted in 2013 while the second one of Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee was set up in 2018.

The Supreme Court didn’t have a woman judge during the first 39 years. It was only in 1989 that Justice Fathima Beevi broke the glass ceiling and was elevated as a judge to the Supreme Court. And in the last 72 years of its existence, it has seen only 11 women judges. Since its inception in 1950, the Supreme Court has never had more than four sitting women judges. At present, the top court has three women judges Justice Kohli, Justice Trivedi and Justice BV Nagarathna, who is expected to become the first woman Chief Justice in 2027.

