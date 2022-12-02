 All-woman Supreme Court Bench takes up bail pleas, matrimonial transfer cases : The Tribune India

All-woman Supreme Court Bench takes up bail pleas, matrimonial transfer cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

After more than four years, an all-woman Bench on Thursday assembled to hear transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes and bail matters.

Third such Bench

1st set up in 2013

2nd in 2018

The all-woman Bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bela M Trivedi — which sat in Court No. 11 of the Supreme Court — took up 32 cases listed before it, starting with 10 transfer petitions involving matrimonial disputes followed by 10 bail matters.

This is the third time in the history of the Supreme Court that an all-woman Bench has been set up. The first such Bench comprising Justice Gyan Sudha Misra and Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai was constituted in 2013 while the second one of Justices R Banumathi and Indira Banerjee was set up in 2018.

The Supreme Court didn’t have a woman judge during the first 39 years. It was only in 1989 that Justice Fathima Beevi broke the glass ceiling and was elevated as a judge to the Supreme Court. And in the last 72 years of its existence, it has seen only 11 women judges. Since its inception in 1950, the Supreme Court has never had more than four sitting women judges. At present, the top court has three women judges Justice Kohli, Justice Trivedi and Justice BV Nagarathna, who is expected to become the first woman Chief Justice in 2027.

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

'Happy Malaysia', main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast, arrested from Delhi airport

NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...

Rajasthan man gets wife killed in 'road accident' to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money

Rajasthan man gets wife killed in 'road accident' to get Rs 1.9 crore insurance money

4 accused have been arrested

Badal's son-in-law Kairon part of SAD rebel front

Parkash Singh Badal's son-in-law Adesh Partap Kairon part of Akali Dal rebel front

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

Haryana all set to bring policy on phasing out old vehicles

Will be voluntary, not mandatory


Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

Dangling wires in Amritsar a threat to motorists, pedestrians alike

Tarn Taran: Farmers' protest enters Day 5

Activists blame political patronage for encroachments on Amritsar Heritage Street

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste

Chandigarh: OPDs kick off at GMCH's Sec-48 centre

No bar on counting of torn vote, says HC

Rs 9.3-cr NGT fine to be spent on treating waste

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Nearly 10 vehicles gutted in Delhi's Sadar Bazaar

Delhi to go dry for 3 days due to MCD polls

Several buildings on JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans

Delhi High Court restrains circulation of 'sexually explicit' video of judicial officer

Aaftab Poonawala undergoes narco analysis test for 2 hours at Delhi hospital; officials call it successful

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

27-year-old man dies of suspected dengue

Doaba braces up for 'NRI milni' on December 16

Jalandhar resident nabbed with 25-gm heroin

Drug rehab centre at Kapurthala to be demolished for construction of medical college

Ex-Prime Minister IK Gujral remembered

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Police step up security to check rising crime

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

Patiala bank robbery: 2-day police remand for 4 suspects

434 properties on Patiala MC's radar over pending payments

Punjabi University sanitation staff burn effigy over regular jobs

'Vo Afsana' staged at Punjabi University

