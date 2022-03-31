BJP-AAP slugfest over 'The Kashmir Files'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 30

BJP’s Yuva Morcha president and MP Tejasvi Surya today led a protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly mocking Kashmiri Pandits. Calling him an “incorrigible liar,” he sought an “unconditional apology” even as he trashed Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s charge that there had been an attempt to kill the Delhi CM under a “well-thought-out conspiracy”. Sisodia alleged that activists of the BJP Yuva Morcha damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers at Kejriwal’s residence.

As it could not defeat Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab, the BJP now wants to kill him. Today’s attack on the CM’s house shows the BJP, with the help of the police, wants to kill Kejriwal. Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM, Delhi

Addressing the media, the BYJM president said the protest against Kejriwal for “making fun of the massacre of Kashmiri Pandits (in the Vidhan Sabha)”, would continue till he apologised. The Delhi CM had last week targeted BJP leaders for promoting film ‘The Kashmir Files’ and declaring it tax-free. Kejriwal demanded that the movie be uploaded on YouTube so that “the entire country can understand the plight of Kashmiri Pandits” and urged filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to spend the money earned from the movie on their welfare.

Surya alleged, “They had raised questions over the Batla House encounter and the surgical strikes on Pakistan. These anti-Indian and anti-Hindu sentiments have always existed in AAP. Kejriwal is an incorrigible liar.” A case has been registered.

