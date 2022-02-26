Cash, drugs worth Rs 1,000 cr seized in poll-bound states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 25

The Election Commission today said the enforcement agencies had seized cash, liquor and drugs worth over Rs 1,000 crore during the ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

Punjab tops the list with total seizures worth over Rs 510 crore, followed by Uttar Pradesh (Rs 307 crore).

While UP topped in liquor seizures (worth Rs 54 crore), Punjab topped in case of drugs (Rs 376 crore). Seizures worth Rs 300 crore were made in these states during the 2017 Assembly elections.

