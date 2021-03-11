CBI holds search operations at Karti Chidambaram's premises

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

The CBI today registered a fresh case against Lok Sabha member Karti P Chidambaram, the son of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and conducted searches at nine properties linked to him in a case related to allegedly receiving illegal gratification through foreign remittances, officials said.

According to the officials, the searches were conducted during wee hours today at nine locations including Chennai (3), Mumbai (3), Karnataka (1), Punjab (1) and Odisha (1) in connection with the case relating to alleged foreign remittance received by Karti between 2010 and 2014, when his father P Chidambram was a union minister.

Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 lakh from a person named Sabu, the officials said.

According to them, the CBI has registered a fresh case against Karti Chidambaram for allegedly helping Chinese citizens in getting Indian visas when P Chidambaram was Union Home Minister during the UPA-II government.

Earlier in 2019, the CBI had raided 16 properties linked to Karti in a case regarding the foreign investment clearances approved by the Centre’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board to a media firm in 2007.

Responding to raids on his premises, Karti was prompt to react on his Twitter handle, as he said, “I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record.”

Reacting to the development Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala in a tweet said, "Mr. @PChidambaram_IN is a Nationalist & a Patriot, whose commitment to the country is unquestionable. To plant source based preposterous allegations against a former Home Minister & Finance Minister by CBI reflects the lowest ebb in political discourse."