CBI meant to probe crime, not train mishaps, Kharge writes to PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday slammed the BJP government for entrusting the Odisha train accident probe to the CBI and said the decision was a “diversionary tactics to derail any attempt to fix accountability” (for the accident).

‘Rahul has opened shopping mall of hate’ BJP president JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi saying the Congress leader had opened a “mega shopping mall of hate and cannot digest India’s glory”. TNS

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the Indian diaspora in New York, also hit out at the Centre over the horrific triple train accident in Odisha, claiming the only ideology that it espoused was to make excuses, not accept the reality.

In a letter, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge recalled that after a derailment incident in Kanpur in 2016, in which 150 persons lost their lives, the Railway Minister had asked the NIA to investigate.

“Subsequently, you (PM Modi) yourself claimed in an election rally that there was a conspiracy. The nation was assured that strictest punishment would be meted out. However, in 2018, the NIA closed the investigation and refused to file a chargesheet. The nation is still in the dark. Who is responsible for the 150 avoidable deaths?” Kharge said in the letter.

“The statements so far, and the roping in of yet another agency without the required expertise, remind us of 2016. They show that your government has no intent to address the systemic safety malaise, but is instead finding diversionary tactics to derail any attempts to fix accountability,” Kharge, who has served as Railway Minister, wrote.

Kharge further said, “The Railway Minister claims to have already found the reason behind the accident, yet he has requested the CBI to investigate.”