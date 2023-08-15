Chandrayaan manoeuvre takes it closer to moon

PTI

Bengaluru: Chandrayaan-3 ventured closer to the lunar surface on Monday with another successful manoeuvre of the spacecraft by ISRO. PTI

Turbaned Sikh becomes Marine, makes history

Washington: For the first time, a Sikh has graduated from the US Marine Corps without having to shave his head or beard or give up “articles of faith”.

