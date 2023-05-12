China blocks listing of Jaish founder's brother as ultra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

China has rejected the listing of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed commander Abdul Rauf Azhar as a terrorist at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). A fresh proposal will now have to be placed to indict the younger brother of Jaish founder Masood Azhar.

In January, while the UNSC declared Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist, China continued with the hold on four other joint Indo-US proposals, including that of Azhar. The others were LeT supremo Hafiz Saeed’s son Hafiz Talha Saeed and two other LeT commanders Shahid Mahmood and Sajid Mir.